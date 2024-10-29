World Meteorological Association Warns Humans Running Out of Time on Climate

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The World Meteorological Association warned Monday the world is falling “miles short” on action to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, with carbon dioxide concentrations soaring to a record high of 420 parts per million last year.

The WMO says the last time the Earth’s atmosphere held so much CO2 was 3 to 5 million years ago, when global temperatures were up to four degrees Celsius warmer and sea levels were 10 to 20 meters higher. Ko Barrett is the WMO’s deputy secretary-general.

Ko Barrett: “Carbon dioxide is accumulating in the atmosphere faster than at any time experienced during human existence. And because of the extremely long lifetime of CO2 in the atmosphere, we are committed to rising temperatures for many, many years to come.”

