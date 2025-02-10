Yasmin Williams – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Yasmin Williams from the USA performing just a few days ago on an NPR Tiny Desk mini-concert I hope you will enjoy.

SET LIST: “Hummingbird” “Sisters” “Guitka” “Restless Heart”

MUSICIANS: Yasmin Williams: guitar, kalimba, tap shoes, Allison de Groot: banjo, Tatiana Hargreaves: fiddle, Lelia-Michelle Walker: viola, Maggy Simon: violin, Morgan Brown: viola, Marcus Grant: marimba, Amadou Kouyate: djembe

