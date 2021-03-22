Youth Activists Hold Global Strike for the Climate

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Youth climate activists staged a global strike Friday, after a year of scaled-down and virtual protests due to the pandemic.

Climate striker: “What do we want?”

Climate strikers: “Climate justice!”

Climate striker: “When do we want it?”

Climate strikers: “Now!”

Climate striker: “No more…”

Climate strikers: “Empty promises!”

“No more empty promises!” chanted climate strikers in Kenya. Youth activists from around the world called on their governments to treat the climate catastrophe as an immediate crisis and fulfill their commitments to cut emissions.

