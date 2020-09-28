Youth Climate Activists Mark Global Day of Climate Action

HAVANA TIMES – Young climate activists around the world staged thousands of protests, strikes and other actions Friday for a Global Day of Climate Action. In Uganda, activist Vanessa Nakate, who launched the Fridays for Future climate strike in Uganda, led a march in Kampala.
Vanessa Nakate: “This is a personal issue, because many people are dying, many people are suffering, ecosystems are collapsing, our life support systems are being destroyed. That is why I speak up and demand for action, because I want to see change, because I want to have a future.”