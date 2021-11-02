An Art Challenge (20 Drawings)

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate the edition to the challenge of daily drawing we’ve been taking to the social networks under: xel2tober. For this we have brought a selection from the 35 artists who participated in this initiative during October.

The challenge, which explores political and social issues of our country from humor, sought to generate community and promote exchange between Cuban graphic artists. We are motivated by being a space that generates this kind of initiatives that ultimately promote the graphics of young Cubans.

To all those colleagues who joined us, our greetings and gratitude for the shared art. I hope you enjoy the drawings posted and also visit the xel2 networks so that you can access the rest of the works of the month.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

