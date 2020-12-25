Are Cubans Tired or Irresponsible?

By Aurelio Pedroso (Progreso Semanal)

Photo: progresosemal.us

HAVANA TIMES – The number of people infected with the Covid-19 virus in recent days is clearly on the rise. A record number of 217 registered on December 24th, makes us think very seriously about the situation. Is it that people have thrown precautions aside, underestimating the danger? Or do they irresponsibly fail to comply with health protocols and ordinances?

And watch out because it might be a combination of all those elements together. A diabolical cocktail embraced with as much force as that of relatives or friends who return to the island and spread the pandemic right and left. Just like those that distribute cards on a street promoting their mattress repair business.

It is an extremely serious issue and problem for the new year. We already have enough difficulties on a day-to-day basis, as well as a collection of challenges to overcome. It might qualify as an extreme sports competition. Strength and courage, as the gladiators of ancient Rome said to each other.

Our crowd psychologists have an urgent task ahead explaining to us what is happening. At first glance it is the elderly who are taking care of themselves the most. They greet each other from afar, while handshakes, hugs and even kisses have returned in other ages.

Has Covid-19 mutated into one of those siren songs that drove warriors crazy?

Fortunately, the Public Health authorities have just issued a provision that will help a lot. As of January 1, each passenger arriving in Cuba must bring their negative Covid certificate. Somewhat late, but necessary.

Luckily, and I maintain it from a reliable source, we will soon have the vaccine.

