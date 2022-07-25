Art and Freedom of Expression
HAVANA TIMES – This week we have drawn on freedom of expression in art, a right that concerns us deeply. In our team we believe in humor as a catalyst for free and defiant expression of all logical order and power.
We are heirs to a long tradition of graphic humorists in our country; something like a graffiti community that unites us.
An art and a trade that provokes laughter and makes people think, is only the enemy of those who hate both. We also endear love.
Wimar Verdecia Fuentes