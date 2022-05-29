Biden’s Moves on Cuba

Design: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we have drawn on the relaxation measures announced by the Biden Administration and their impact on our country.

Since the announcement, the purchase-sale price of the dollar and other currencies on the informal market has dropped. For many, the removal of the $1,000 quarterly remittance limit and increased travel from the United States to Cuba have played a role in the decline.

In recent weeks, in addition, there have been some releases and changes of precautionary measures for a small percentage of the July 11th political prisoners. This fact, celebrated by an immense majority, has raised suspicions and misgivings, since it may be a negotiation process between the two governments. It would not be the first time they have reached an agreement behind public scrutiny.

The fact is that the upcoming Summit of the Americas and the easing of some restrictions have begun to move the international political fabric of the region. We will have to wait for the next move.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

