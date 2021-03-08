Cartoon Feature for Gender Equality

By Xel2 (El Toque)

Cover Design: Janet Aguilar

HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate our issue to International Women’s Day. We do so in support of true gender equality at all levels of society. We still have many stereotypes to identify and unlearn. We must be careful not to legitimize or reproduce them.

Patriarchal culture has relegated women for centuries, so they must keep gaining space. They are the ones giving the greatest samples of courage in our country to achieve a more just and democratic common space. Women do so in the fields from art, journalism, any branch of science or from home.

With the hope of achieving a society reflecting their efforts, today, we dedicate our cartoons to them.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

What’s that my human friend? My poster for International Women’s Day on March 8th. Cuba needs a comprehensive law against gender violence NOW.

