Christmas in Cuba (Illustrated)
HAVANA TIMES – This week our drawing is about Christmas in Cuba. A festivity with its particularities in our context, characterized by the high prices that Cubans face in their day to day lives.
An example of this is pork, a food traditionally the protagonist in the dinners of most Cuban families at this time of year. If we add to that the sky-high prices of beverages and other products, things get serious for the pocket.
For many years the Cuban government turned Christmas into a kind of taboo, due to its religious connotation and what they called “ideological diversionism”. Luckily, we can now come together and look back on such a difficult year for many or project our faith that the next one will be better simply because we deserve it.
We wish all our readers a merry Christmas season and a happy Sunday in the company of yours.
Wimar Verdecia Fuentes