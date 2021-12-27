Christmas in Cuba (Illustrated)

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week our drawing is about Christmas in Cuba. A festivity with its particularities in our context, characterized by the high prices that Cubans face in their day to day lives.

An example of this is pork, a food traditionally the protagonist in the dinners of most Cuban families at this time of year. If we add to that the sky-high prices of beverages and other products, things get serious for the pocket.

For many years the Cuban government turned Christmas into a kind of taboo, due to its religious connotation and what they called “ideological diversionism”. Luckily, we can now come together and look back on such a difficult year for many or project our faith that the next one will be better simply because we deserve it.

We wish all our readers a merry Christmas season and a happy Sunday in the company of yours.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Rum sold in bulk.

I ask them to pay me next year for the danger I face.

Every time we go to that island the same thing happens to me… I don’t know whether to take them incense and myrrh or a package of rice…

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.