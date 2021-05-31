Coronaduque, the Double Virus Affecting Colombia

By Yiya

HAVANA TIMES – It may seem like an exaggeration, but it isn’t. In addition to suffering the ravages of the Covid 19 pandemic, Colombia has also been suffering an even worse virus, state violence.

Yes, it is a historical fact. However, in the present, in addition to Covid, the Colombian people have been brutally repressed, displaced, besieged, assassinated by an irresponsible government that systematically violates human rights.

They do not allow peaceful protest, nor the right to strike, nor freedom of assembly. It is a government that promotes paramilitary violence to silence the necessary demands and struggles of the people.

Enough of the violence and murders, the worst virus in Colombia and Latin America must end.

