By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week the Matraca artists drew about Halloween, a celebration whose origin dates back to an ancient Celtic pagan celebration.

I wanted something… I don’t know… more popular… You should have worn a parole outfit. No, I meant something… exotic. Like chicken at the ration store then.

Breaking official news!

Every day is Halloween

