Creative Resistance in Cuba
By Xel2 (El Toque)
HAVANA TIMES – This week we are inspired by the phrase “creative resistance” to make our drawings. It is a new euphemism to name the fatigue and sacrifice with which Cubans face their day by day existence.
Living in today’s Cuba is an ordeal, a burden for those forced to live the infinite martyrdom of this time and place.
A Cuba where the few foods and medicines that the family has access to are through the illicit market. A Cuba without freedoms or democracy. A Cuba-cage without electricity.
To resist?
At this point we should be in the phase of prospering, undertaking, growing, enjoying, and more flattering verbs.
People are tired of the nonsense to which they are subjected.
We want prosperity and a dignified life. Do you have that where you are?
Greetings and happy Sunday,
Wimar Verdecia Fuentes