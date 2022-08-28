Creative Resistance in Cuba

Cover design: Kyn Torres.

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we are inspired by the phrase “creative resistance” to make our drawings. It is a new euphemism to name the fatigue and sacrifice with which Cubans face their day by day existence.

Living in today’s Cuba is an ordeal, a burden for those forced to live the infinite martyrdom of this time and place.

A Cuba where the few foods and medicines that the family has access to are through the illicit market. A Cuba without freedoms or democracy. A Cuba-cage without electricity.

To resist?

At this point we should be in the phase of prospering, undertaking, growing, enjoying, and more flattering verbs.

People are tired of the nonsense to which they are subjected.

We want prosperity and a dignified life. Do you have that where you are?

Greetings and happy Sunday,

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Let’s go, you don’t seem very creative.

How do you want to tackle your resistance? My dear, the answer is in your third emoji.



We are at the intersection of Resistance St. and Creative Ave.

Resistance! Purchase Resistors!

Don’t be scared… I’m just the ghost of the crisis that has always accompanied you and which resists creatively.

What’s that? Creative resistance.





Creative resistance.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times