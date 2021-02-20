Critical Song Enrages Cuba’s Communist Cultural Association

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – A song by four popular Cuban singers critical of the system has the Communist Party organizations and media monopoly scrambling to defend itself. The latest to chime in is the musical division of UNEAC, the party’s cultural association.

The song, Patria y Vida (Homeland and Life) came out last Tuesday and in four days already had over 1.2 million views.

In Cuba, no critical public expression is allowed, and the party reacts quickly when it occurs. Its government, policies, and leaders are considered sacred, beyond questioning or criticism. However, suppressing dissenting opinions is more complicated these days due to social networks and “illegal” independent media.

The artists on Patria y Vida are: Yotuel, Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno.

The following is the statement issued by UNEAC published on the Communist Party’s Cubadebate website.

UNEAC: To Die for the Homeland is to Live

With indescribable disgust, we have seen social networks invaded with the worst attempts at musicalized discourse. The purported intention is projecting to public opinion the image of an artistic movement in opposition to the Cuban Revolution.

It is a regrettable fact that a farse like this has chosen music as its language. Even more regrettable is its appearance on dates so relevant to Cuban musicians. These include the 94th anniversary of the birth of Juan Almeida Bosque, the 203rd anniversary of the birth of Perucho Figueredo and the 58th anniversary of the death of Benny Moré. All figures who from different angles taught us that music and art in general take on their greatest meaning and embody their greatest responsibility when it comes to serving the country.

It is regrettable and embarrassing that at a time when the vanguard of the Cuban musical movement is immersed in sustaining the spiritual life of our population, personalities born and trained in our nation, use their voices to increase their mercenary popularity.

The Cuban people energetically reject them, convinced that the [US] Empire that today applauds them and throws its coins, like Rome, pays the traitors, but despises them…

At the time of being shot, Major General Perucho Figueredo, author of our National Anthem, reminded us that Dying for the Homeland is Living. For this reason, before the disgrace of buffoons such as those who have perpetrated this offense, we reiterate once again our irreplaceable slogan: “Homeland or Death: We will win!”

Association of Musicians of UNEAC

Havana, February 19, 2020 – “Year 63 of the Revolution”

