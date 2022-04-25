Cuba and the USA Talk Immigration (Cartoon Feature)

Cover design: Jane Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week our drawings pertain to the round of migratory talks between Cuba and the United States. This recently held meeting is viewed with skepticism by civil society, due to the current state of relations between the two countries.

Guaranteeing safe, legal, and orderly emigration is the purpose of these talks, after a new migratory wave of Cubans arrives at the southern border of the United States.

The concise notes of both positions showed that they are trying to resume an agreement without an improvement in the situation generated by the current exodus in the Caribbean country.

It is the Cuban people who must suffer the crises and the consequences of the political tensions between both extremes. Their suffering is a bargaining chip at a negotiating table, and their duty is to abide by the agreements that are finally made, almost always shrouded in secrecy.

The destinies of millions of people, as always, are marked by ideological tension of those who then sit down to talk and agree among themselves.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Cuba – USA Immigration talks

Cuba-USA talks. Remittances, repression, corruption. Immigration crisis.

You are opening up too much man. But you screw around with the people.

Yesterday, today, tomorrow

