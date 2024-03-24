Cuba, Power Outages, and Protests

Blackout in Havana. File photo

By Francisco Acevedo

HAVANA TIMES – The critical energy situation in Cuba has intensified power outages in recent weeks, resulting in protests in various parts of the country.

The shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant in Matanzas, the largest in the country, caused power cuts even in the capital, where the Communist Party of Cuba is doing everything possible to prevent them due to the potential danger of a genuine popular uprising.

It was a couple of tense weeks during which Havana suffered minor disruptions, nothing compared to most of the Cuban population, which still lacks electricity for more than 12 hours every day, while in the city, the maximum was six hours during those 15 days, and never consecutive.

Alongside the protests, the streets dawned with signs demanding Freedom. However, they were immediately erased as for that there was fuel, paint, and all the necessary forces from the Ministry of the Interior (MININT), the Armed Forces (FAR), or State Security.

Graffiti on a wall is considered by the powers that be more serious than solving the problem of bread production, nonexistent outside of Havana throughout this month, or the eternal garbage dump in front of that same wall. They can reach there, but they seem uninterested in the threat of diseases; to them, the message on the wall is more dangerous.

The last straw was when the Electric Company of Mayabeque reported on its official networks that it couldn’t restore electricity service in the municipality of Santa Cruz del Norte “due to transportation problems.” The surreal explanation itself would have been enough to keep it as a souvenir, but it’s another example that the priority is not to improve the standard of living in Cuba, but to sustain the power elite at all costs.

Let’s remember that during the December session of the Parliament, Alejandro Gil, former Minister of Economy and Planning, acknowledged that it wouldn’t be possible to achieve the projected growth in 2023, but it would be in 2024. Really?

After the fall of the Socialist Bloc in the early 1990s, the US blockade gained much more importance and became the most commonly used justification, responsible for the continuing decrease in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared to the previous year

They do not acknowledge that they own everything in Cuba and as such, they are responsible for everything that happens because if you can’t guarantee something, you shouldn’t assume that responsibility. Nobody told them they were the masters and lords of the thermoelectric plants, gas stations, transportation, or food. They must be accountable for the services they unilaterally took on.

With all the repercussions of the diesel and gasoline cost increase, several streets filled with protesters, especially in Santiago de Cuba, in District 3, which unleashed the visit of the highest authorities of the territory with their usual evasiveness, and the result was that they began to distribute powdered milk and other basic rationed products.

It’s another example that Cuba is not an exception on this planet, and when people unite, governments tremble, even a dictatorship.

The story is always the same, stretching the rope until the last moment because the Cuban citizen is so unaccustomed to protesting that they endure a thousand times more than anyone else in this world.

It doesn’t matter that the cries were for Freedom! (there are videos circulating on social media), it’s about gaining time by offering crumbs, which in essence are no more than what they themselves have established for each Cuban, with total disregard for a family’s life.

“Now we have those resources available,” said the Communist Party leader in Santiago, Beatriz Jhonson. What a coincidence that the products appeared two hours after the protests erupted? Were they available or not? The worst part is that it’s not the first occasion, and unfortunately, perhaps not the last either.

The leader told national television that there was respect in that exchange, but she didn’t refer to the intimidating presence of the repressive forces (red berets) that passed in front of her while she was on a rooftop trying to explain the inexplicable. People began to shout “Murderers!” in her face; it didn’t really seem like a normal conversation, I don’t know what the reader of these lines might think.

With three pounds of rice and four pounds of brown sugar, they solved the problem, and our beloved Miguel Diaz-Canel will continue to tell the world that they don’t let him govern in peace and that the population supports him.

At 65 years old, it’s not enough to realize that the applied formula is not adequate; the treatment for the disease remains the same, even if the symptoms worsen and the pains increase, the doctor will not change the method, and the patient continues to agonize.

Seeing the speck in someone else’s eye is always easier than recognizing one’s own faults, and meanwhile, time is being gained. That’s why Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez (overshadowed for months) reappeared blaming the US government for the protests, which, by the way, were peaceful, and censoring a message from the US Embassy in Havana that couldn’t have been softer.

This is how the communist countries of Europe changed course; it wasn’t an invasion or war, it was the people themselves who broke their chains and refused to continue being dominated.

Since it can’t be denied from Parliament for anyone to use their cell phone to record a protest and upload it later when they have a connection, the reality can’t be hidden any more as it was in previous decades.

As soon as the first demonstrations came to light, they were replicated in Miami, where many Cubans showed their support for their compatriots from a distance, a gesture that shouldn’t be overlooked, even if there are hundreds of kilometers of separation.

The power of the people has yet to really test the current government, it has barely been hinted at. When it truly manifests, things will change drastically.

