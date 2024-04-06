Cuba: The Bad News Is That They Have a Plan

Which doesn’t even include a ‘fraudulent change’

They are betting everything on the only option that suits them, and they look at the examples of Ortega in Nicaragua and Maduro in Venezuela / Screenshot

By Reinaldo Escobar (14ymedio)

HAVANA TIMES – Faced with the excessive optimism of those who believe that the dictatorship is about to fall, it is necessary to warn that they have a plan. It is not about “guarding the conquests of the Revolution” or “that the flags of Marxism, Leninism continue to be hoisted over the Island.” No, they are only interested in staying in their positions, to continue enjoying the obscene attributes of power. It’s that simple, as brutal as it may seem.

When Fulgencio Batista got on a plane in the early hours of January 1, 1959, Ernesto Guevara had taken the city of Santa Clara and the United States maintained an embargo on the supply of weapons to his army.

And one wonders: is there now an opposition guerrilla army taking any province of the country? Has Russia refused to send weapons to the regime?

In order to stay in power, the Cuban dictatorship does not need to stage a “fraudulent change” because they know it would eventually mean the end of their rule. They have the experience of what happened in Spain with Suárez, in South Africa when Mandela was released and in Poland when Jaruzelski agreed to dialogue with Walesa.

They are betting everything on the only option that suits them, and they look at the examples of Ortega in Nicaragua and Maduro in Venezuela, which are, to some extent, the laboratories where they tested their future.

Translated by Regina Anavy for Translating Cuba

