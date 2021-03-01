Cuban Cartoonists Use Blue to Reject Hate Rallies

By Xel2 (El Toque)

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

HAVANA TIMES – This week we share a special issue with you. We use the color blue to reject the continued promoting of institutionalized violence, through hate rallies. Just like the one last Monday against a Cuban family. [An enraged mob splattered blue paint on the home of a private citizen and her family.]

Hatred and fear are fuels used to engender this type of violence, approved of by those who should prevent it.

Such actions shouldn’t be sustained or present in a healthy society based on logic and respect for freedom of thought. Moreover, no way of thinking should justify a mob of people threatening and harming others. Such acts dehumanize while trying to impose a criterion by force.

We appeal as artists of this society to humanism, love, art, and our best angels to save us in the eyes of history.

“In the natural history museum.” -Look dad the extinct caveman. -Sometimes I have my doubts son, on whether they really disappeared.

The Color “blue” doesn’t exist.

See more from Cuba here on Havana Times.