Cuban Cartoonists Use Blue to Reject Hate Rallies

By Xel2 (El Toque)
HAVANA TIMES – This week we share a special issue with you. We use the color blue to reject the continued promoting of institutionalized violence, through hate rallies. Just like the one last Monday against a Cuban family. [An enraged mob splattered blue paint on the home of a private citizen and her family.]
Hatred and fear are fuels used to engender this type of violence, approved of by those who should prevent it.
Such actions shouldn’t be sustained or present in a healthy society based on logic and respect for freedom of thought. Moreover, no way of thinking should justify a mob of people threatening and harming others. Such acts dehumanize while trying to impose a criterion by force.
We appeal as artists of this society to humanism, love, art, and our best angels to save us in the eyes of history.