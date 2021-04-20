Cubans Right to Eat Beef Restored (Cartoons)

Por Xel2 (El Toque)

Cover design: Janet Aguilar.

HAVANA TIMES – We happily received the news that conditions are now apt for us to acquire protein by slaughtering a cow. At least, in theory.

They finally discovered after decades that there was no incentive to deprive farmers of the fruit of their work.

Now, with the productive forces unleased, have faith and patience that science is taking hold in the minds of our enlightened.

Wait with your croquettes for the plans to be met to fill the plates.

Opening your mouth is a sin if it is not to eat.

Don’t you see that he cannot be questioned?

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Matilda, now your are free!

I have the feeling my diplomatic immunity is about to end.

Cow and LIfe

Did you already fulfill the plan?

