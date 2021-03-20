Cuba’s “I’ll Give My Arm” Vaccination Campaign

By Aurelio Pedroso (Progreso Semanal)

HAVANA TIMES – “You’ll see,” like the drunk guy in the story says. At any moment, we will see “I’ll give my arm” on every media platform that ever existed and has yet to exist. Or something similar in the run-up to the imminent COVID-19 vaccination program, and to counteract the campaign not to get the vaccine.

Local TV has already done a feature in excruciating detail of the fact that there is a growing interest in not receiving the Soberana 02 vaccine, or any other variant.

This isn’t at all strange in these times of a viral media campaign on social media where all kinds of figures appear. From the ones who appear holding a decorated sickle and hammer and those who grow their moustaches in Hitler style and ask for the extermination of Cubans living on the island with its few Tocororo birds, some cows and a large family of stray cats and dogs.

There’s plenty of humor and bad intentions. I prefer the former and will share a message from a fellow Cuban posted on Facebook: “When viagra was invented, nobody asked what laboratory it came from and they went out and bought it. Get the vaccine and stop screwing around.”

We spent the whole past year – morning, afternoon and night – watching how we should be washing our hands, how to keep a safe physical distance, prevent the risk of catching the virus and how to use a mask, the importance of which has flown over quite a few heads.

There’s no doubt that there will be some people short of mind who won’t see getting the vaccine as a good thing, which – in my honest opinion, has been delayed and the most vulnerable should have been vaccinated with whatever foreign vaccine became available first.

Cuba enjoys a well-deserved reputation among international experts, who have nothing to do with politics, for their breakthroughs in creating a vaccines in general. Almost 80% of the 12 vaccines that are given to children and to prevent other diseases, such as lung cancer, are manufactured here.

Get vaccinated as soon as you’re called in. Then, you’ll be immune for the time that’s needed. And then we can insist on other issues in the pharmaceutical sector. To the real and let’s hope convincing reasons for the lack of antibiotics and so many other medicines.

It’s my great pleasure to give this article’s headline the campaign’s name. My arm too, when it’s my turn. I just hope the line isn’t too long and those responsible know how to organize it. Not like all the other lines that they’ve been studying for 12 months.

