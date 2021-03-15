Cuba’s Little Song War (Cartoon feature)

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate our cartoons to the song war we’ve been spectators of in recent weeks. Likewise, the struggle in the digital and symbolic space.

If we let ourselves be guided by the interventions of Humberto López, in his segment of the official evening newscast, we discover that all citizen action has been plagiarized from the manual for unconventional warfare of the United States Army, because absolutely everything is written there.

The Jose Marti phrase that read “Music is the most beautiful form of beauty” evidently contradicts what we are experiencing. Clusters of chords and slogans made into lyrics provide fodder for memes and taunts, while others transcend the musical spectrum and make a few nervous.

The scope of the song “Patria y Vida” is undeniable. Beyond any aesthetic or musical assessment, it has become a symbol for some people. The issue first became taboo among the official media and then generated acts of repression. Now, in the Communist Party’s Granma newspaper, it appears in the headlines and the president expresses that that phrase has always belonged to them.

Thus, in the middle of this little musical war, we navigate with COVID-19 on the loose and half of the population is in line to buy at the dollar stores.

