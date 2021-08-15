Cuba’s Medicine Shortage Illustrated

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

By Adriana Peña Barbieri and Xel 2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate our drawings to the unfortunate shortage of medicines in Cuba, during the toughest moment of the pandemic on the island.

We constantly see reports on the social networks about the collapse of the national health system due to the increasing number of Covid-19 infections. The health emergency has highlighted the precarious infrastructure and organization in the country to face such a devastating outbreak. We are in a very delicate period that requires everyone’s responsibility and discipline in complying with security protocols to reduce contagion.

Faced with such a scenario, our medical staff stands tall. We thank them and all those who organize citizen initiatives to import medicines and medical supplies into the country, as well as the expressions of solidarity from different parts of the planet. To contribute our bit, let’s take care of ourselves!

10 pills

Congratulation champ. Tumeric, romerillo, ginger, anamu.

Forget it.

