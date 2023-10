By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The artists of Matraca draw this week about the food crisis in Cuba, about hunger, begging and building collapses in Havana.

But if I had been successful, begging would be a just a bitter memory… Man why don`t you shut up!

YESTERDAY of the Communist Party. TODAY the hunger party.

Everything for the REVOLUTION

Teacher, do you remember when we were told in our classes that the Revolution had ended begging? Shut up, some tourists are coming.

Mr. President, your rice has a pebble of rubble in it. Let’s see if you find it.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.