December’s Here! (Cuba’s Reforms Still on Hold)

By Aurelio Pedroso (Progreso Semanal)

Photo: Progreso Semanal

HAVANA TIMES – Twenty-nine days until one of the most ominous years, ever since the hopeful January of 1959, ends. Everybody knows why that year had hope, forgetting the fact that we were on the verge of a nuclear conflagration.

This year turned national history and every Cuban’s personal history on its head. It has been simply unforgettable and its serious aftershocks are beginning to rear their head.

The beginning of the complex currency unification process, which we all thought was around the corner because of the media attention it had, has now been postponed until the upcoming year.

Maybe it’s because people pushing for it didn’t think that this was the best month to do it. That it could even stand in the way of this unique end of the year. Something happened. Prices all went up and wages remained the same.

December won’t change the current hardships and uncertainty that has enshrouded 2020, with the new coronavirus on everybody’s minds. This was followed by the grand plan of economic reforms that are inching forward, which the government has called “Updating the model”.

[The reforms were first announced in 2011, and subsequently re-announced and re-postponed.]

In addition to the current economic crisis in Cuba, that has dragged on from last year, we are suffering the international crisis. Add to that the effects of the US blockade, that doesn’t only have economic repercussions anymore.

Reviewing the current year

It isn’t so hard to summarize this year. Masks and lines upon lines that we have never seen before. Enough for us to throw in the towel and wish we were straw for the fire in an incinerator, that is never enough.

The upcoming 2021, is a departure point. Rather than the new year being a multicolor marathon of pure resistance, it is a long race with expected and unexpected hurdles en route. Even those who can’t walk will be forced to take a few steps in order to survive.

Some informed people are guessing the Empire will attack with all its might in the many directions already announced. Bunkering down with slogans can never be the answer. We need a counterattack that is based upon finally implementing the economic reforms put off for 10 years or so. We need more than empty words right now.

