By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week the Matraca artists illustrated their desires and predictions for 2024.

The “Ordenamiento” reforms turned out to be a lie. I already said that.

We are robust and that pains… (our enemies). State companies.

What did one bread roll say to another? I wish you a 2024 with ham and cheese…

2024 – More of the same

A wish for 2024? Let me think about it…

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.