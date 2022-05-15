Etecsa, Cuba’s Telecommunications Monopoly: More of the Same

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we have drawn about Etecsa, the only telecommunications company allowed in Cuba.

A few months ago, the complaints of its clients were renewed on social networks due to the poor quality of its services, especially data browsing during times of greatest demand.

Although it must be recognized that after the galloping inflation in the country, Etecsa services are more affordable. However, it must also be mentioned that the quality of navigation suffered. Therefore, the costs are still expensive and do not correspond to the quality of the offer.

The absence of competition in the market determines, to a large extent, that Etecsa takes its time to improve and invest in its infrastructures.

It seems that we Cubans are condemned to do without concepts such as excellence and quality when browsing the Internet. It is a burden for intentions of recovering the ground lost for decades compared to the rest of the world.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

MONOPOLY. I’m not slow, it’s that I have a lot of weight on me.

The speed of Etecsa is just fine. If they want it faster they can pay in dollars. Yes boss, I thought it was another gas leak.

The mystery of Etecsa has been revealed.

