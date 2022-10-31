Fishing with Fake Profiles

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This past week Facebook and Twitter suspended several pages and profiles of Cuban television programs, anonymous “defenders” of the Government, and other false accounts affiliated with the regime.

For months several users have denounced the manipulation, misinformation, and attacks on dissident thought from these profiles, which also manipulate public opinion, distort the national reality and on many occasions, do not even have a true face.

Facebook and Twitter remove accounts from their platforms when their standards are violated through content that misinforms or incites hatred, violence, discrimination, among others.

Apostle, did you see what they did to their profiles? Twitter has the decency of many people.

Now where am I going to download all my love for hate?

