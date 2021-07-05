FreeHamlet (Cartoon feature)

Design: Janet Aguilar

Por Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – Independent Cuban art is being harassed by the government gaze. There are several artists who in one way or another see their creative freedom expression threatened.

Under the legal figure of instigation to commit a crime, the State Security bodies are carrying out a witch hunt. Everything not to the liking of the establishment is observed and a possible arbitrary detention hangs in wait. Then the fabrication of a legal case and prison.

Hamlet Lavastida, detained since June 26, is the artist who today suffers repression.

Xel2 joins the campaign to demand his release and advocates for artistic freedom and freedom of speech. This issue joins the call to respect art as an expression of freedom.

We are against the normalization of such repressive acts and in favor of creators recovering their right to exist and to express themselves, as every citizen should be able to do.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

What did I do now? It’s not what you did, it’s what you are going to do!

