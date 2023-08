Cash to the banks! The direction of the Cuban economy.

By Matraca / El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – The illustrations in this issue of Matraca are inspired by the effort of the Cuban government to restrict the flow of cash currency in the country. Other topics in our graphic humor section are the inconceivable police summons of a three-year-old girl related to political prisoner Idael Naranjo, and also the approaching date of August 13th, Fidel Castro’s birthday.

Where are they?

The Central Bank of Cuba

And now the “Corralito” (frozen bank deposits).

What backpedaling? I see everything unchanged… Your seeing everything inverted.

Everything is ready for the interrogation, and let her know that this is NOT a threat!

Happy August 13th Cubans!

