Happy 2022 from Cuba!

Cover Design: Janet Aguilar

Por Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we feature in our drawings best wishes for the year 2022 that is just beginning.

We hope that a time of greater understanding and prosperity among all Cubans begins. That this year we can finally see the end of the pandemic, that inflation and the economic crisis can be overcome and that a democratic Cuba would allow us all to exercise our rights with freedom.

For this to occur Cuban civil society has its responsibility, because it is obvious that those in power do not have the slightest idea of how to guarantee prosperity or a worthy and sustainable project.

It is neither in good taste, nor sincere, to ask the population for more sacrifices from the residential estates of Siboney. From there, having to buy the pork at 200 pesos or stand in endless lines to buy basic products is not a concern.

Happy New Year. May 2022 be synonymous with evolution and improvement.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

“I wish for 2022” Yeh man, that’s enough…

I want prosperity not dependence.

Happy New Year, Ups!

2- A broken fragment of Luis Manuel Otero’s work “NESQUIK”.

22- A piece of the wall with part of the phrase “PATRIA Y VIDA”, Year 2021.

11- Unidentified bone.

15 – Fosilized resin with a petal of a White Rose.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.