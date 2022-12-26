Happy “More of the Same”

the motto of Cuban President Diaz Canel

Merry Christmas to all! Creative resistance, Food security. Great discontent.

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The end of the year 2022 will be different for Cubans. Just as the last 12 months were marked by inflation, shortages, and the mass exodus, among other sorrows, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners will also have their marks.

Families that will not be able to have all their members at the table; traditional foods that will be replaced by what can be bought or that appears; the ghost of a blackout that can return at any moment; and the uncertainty —and almost hopelessness— as to whether 2023 will be a better year. They don’t seem like good omens.

However, despite the complaints on social networks about food distribution mechanisms that do not work and the repeated fatigue in Facebook posts, “Gather and Win” is the new slogan of optimism for the Government.

Government excitement is understandable. As many imagine, there will be a festivity in the houses of ordinary Cuban people and a different one —and probably ostentatious— in that of the officials.

Although the end of the year doesn’t bode very well for the average Cuban, many will try to get joy out of it. Resilience is part of the DNA of this island.

Tropical Santa. The attack order has been given.

Cuba progresses and it hurts them.

How about we steal Christmas? Like always?

How beautiful dear…

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times