FSLN founding member Tomas Borge, unlike these 170 political prisoners, was given a public trial during the Somoza dictatorship. That dictatorship fell in the end, as they all do one day.

By Erik Flakoll (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – I accuse Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo for the death of General Hugo Torres, who 47 years ago risked his life to free Daniel Ortega from Somoza’s jails. I accuse the dictators of unjustly holding over 170 political prisoners who could meet the same fate. I accuse the servile functionaries who carry out the orders of these tyrants, and whose actions serve to keep them in power. I accuse the leaders of the Superior Council of Private Enterprise for not standing up in the face of this national emergency.

One day, when I was helping Tomas Borge write his memoirs, I asked him what the most important moment of his life had been.

He responded: “When I was in the maximum security prison, and they told me that after my trial graffiti would appear on all the walls, saying: ‘If Tomas dies…..’ At that moment, I knew I hadh people’s support.”

Tomas, unlike these 170 political prisoners, received a public trial during the Somoza dictatorship. That dictatorship fell in the end, as all must fall.

Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have turned Hugo Torres into a martyr of Nicaragua’s peaceful, democratic struggle against dictatorship. Ortega and Murillo have brutally attacked our people, particularly the women who they’re holding isolated in their dungeons. They’re not the owners of Nicaragua, and they never will be. Instead, they’ll be forever remembered as the country’s vilest rulers.

With that in mind, I write now on the walls of this global village. Not only do I accuse Ortega and Murillo of this death, but I also warn them:

If Edgar Parrales dies…

If Dora Maria dies…

If Jose Pallais dies…

If Tamara Davila dies…

If Arturo Cruz dies…

If Lesther Aleman dies…

If Francisco Aguirre Sacasa dies…

If Suyen Barahona dies…

If Medardo Mairena dies…

If Pedro Joaquin Chamorro dies…

If Ana Margarita dies…

If Mauricio Diaz dies…

If Violeta Granera dies…

If Victor Hugo Tinoco dies…

If Nidia Barboza dies…

If Pedro Vasquez dies…

If any of the 170 political prisoners dies, each one will become a martyr and each one will come back to populate Ortega’s and Murillo’s nightmares. It would be better for them to step down from power while they can, before they’re taken down. Although it may already be too late.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.