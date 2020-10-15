Invitation: Encounter with Margaret Randall & Gioconda Belli

The online event discusses Randall’s archives and memoir
HAVANA TIMES – On October 28, author Margaret Randall is inviting our readers to attend an event featuring her archives and memoir: “I Never Left Home: Poet Feminist, Revolutionary”. The happening includes an extensive conversation between Randall and Nicaraguan author Gioconda Belli.
Here’s a personal invitation from Randall and flyers about both the discussion on her archives and memoirs and the public conversation with Gioconda Belli.
Friends:
I invite you to a virtual event that will take place on October 28th at 2 p.m. MDT*. The first part will be a panel of experts who will speak about my archives held by the University of New Mexico’s special collections library. The second part will be a public conversation between Gioconda Belli and myself. She will interview me about my memoir, I NEVER LEFT HOME: POET, FEMINIST, REVOLUTIONARY, published by Duke University Press in March.
Gioconda and I will also speak about what it was like for two strong women working in revolutionary movements led by misogynist men. The conversation will be in English with Spanish subtitles. I hope you will attend. To do so, you must register at the link that appears in these flyers.
Margaret Randall
*The time of the event is 2:00 p.m. in MDT, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Mexico City. It will be 3:00 p.m. in Panama and 4:00 p.m. in Cuba and (ET).
From Gioconda Belli: “I also invite you to attend this conversation with Margaret Randall about her memoir and her incredible life. You will enjoy it! She has so many amazing stories to tell.”