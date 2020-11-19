Is Cuba a Safe Destination?

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we address the reopening of the Havana airport and the implications in the current context of the pandemic.

Regarding this event, a group of security measures and protocols were announced to guarantee international operations amid new outbreaks of COVID-19 in Europe and the United States.

The US is the country most affected by the new coronavirus. It is also there where the largest number of our emigrants live. These Cubans are only allowed to arrive through the Havana airport. Such an arrangement further complicates operations and the guarantee of health security.

Beyond the long-awaited benefits for the declining services sector, this resumption is a challenge for the authorities and the population in general. Hopefully, we can maintain the title of safe destination.

