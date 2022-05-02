May Day 2022 in Cuba

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

HAVANA TIMES – This week we have drawn on International Workers Day and the connotation it acquires amid the current crisis. Many were surprised by the government call to resume the massive marches even without COVID-19 leaving the scene and committing scarce resources to these propaganda events.

In recent days the tension of the authorities to carry out the show without unforeseen events has been noted, coercing well-known activists, independent journalists and opponents to remain that day in their homes and “calm.”

The last state hysteria was caused by a white T-shirt, some acronyms and a doll. The symbolic battle was taken to the field of memes with all the bombast, the ridiculousness and the lack of originality that characterizes the government’s communication management.

The show must go on and the actors have to play the same role almost out of inertia and obligation.

I am the people. I am the truth. Disinforming the people is power.

On the front May Day, on the back, DPEPDPE, which is a general protest expression.

Long Live the Workers

(Parts of a volcano that live and work in eruption). Crater and death. Lava that advances and is victorious. “I am the secondary cone.” “Long live the hardened lava” “The chimney is Continuity” “Blanket of victories” “Crust of unity and commitment” “With the magnetic chamber everything, against the magnetic chamber nothing”

Some to the Plaza!

