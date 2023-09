By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The Matraca artists zero in on the participation of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

Tom is Boy… you asshole. Look Machi, even in New York they are cheering you… you are the best! Yeeees, but shit, this app isn’t working… In Cuba, there isn’t any electricity, asshole!

The United States is bad, really bad.

What a disgrace in the UN!

In one year and one day (we could get permanent residency). Think about it Machi!

Cuban mercenaries in Russia

