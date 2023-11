Professor, tell it like it is.

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week the Matraca artists address the role of the Cuban government during the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review before the UN Human Rights Council.

The storyteller

Get your green guayabas (lies) here.

Universal Periodic Review

…and then, the magnificent Cuban revolution and its gallant president were married and they had some beautiful Human Rights.

Human Rights… Lies

Brunocho (Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez)

