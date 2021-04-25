Signs of the Times in Cuba

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we were inspired by the controversy generated by the poster of Wilfredo Prieto, a Cuban artist who asks the US president to end the embargo against Cuba. The photo showing his sign was posted on his Facebook profile. It turns out that the artist’s request raised many criticisms and support signals at the same time on the social networks, while the memes have not been long in coming.

Wilfredo’s pronouncement against the US blockade comes amid a context marked by the government’s repression of activists and opponents, in the days before and after the VIII Communist Party Congress.

Thus, while an artist appears in networks with a sign supporting the Cuban government’s stance and nothing happens to him, another young artist, Luis Manuel Alcantara, suffers the illegal search of his home, his unjustified detention, and the theft of his artworks. The State Security raid was captured in a video that appeared on networks in later days.

The US embargo is real and it is a measure that affects the Cuban people, but, unfortunately, it has become a justification for the internal blockade to exist. The latter limits the potential of entrepreneurship and restricts the incentives that are needed for Cubans to want to remain on the island and prosper in their country.

The increasing polarization of Cuban society is not alien to the art world. Stepped-up state repression is the sign that on a symbolic level the repressors do not have the advantage.

Seriously?

Where are my artworks?

