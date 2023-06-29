Photo: https://observacuba.org/

By Javier Moreno Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – I saw something really abominable on national TV here, on June 15th.

According to an article read after being published by Granma newspaper, the regime’s official voice that is only really good for anal hygiene, the so-called National Revolutionary Police is exemplary and the epitome of virtue.

The evidence? Over a thousand political prisoners and the harassment activists and intellectuals who oppose the dictatorship, suffer.

The few people in my neighborhood who heard this praise were red in the face with rage and impotence.

This glorious repressive body operates with discipline with full impunity.

How many phone calls made to 106 to report a crime or murder are ignored?

Ah, but five people “suspiciously” talking, that really is a problem and reason for concern for the competent guards of public order enforcement.

The freedom of speech they boast about having won, has been put in a cast since January 1, 1959.

Spiders, spiders on the wall that only make the moss embedded in Cuban society stand out.

Where were they every time you needed them?

Easy, turning a blind eye to the everyday trafficking that affects our economy, beating their target of the hour.

A corrupt group, who given the current situation are taking advantage, hurting farmers, rental car drivers, and anyone they consider has something of use to them.

Blue collar opportunists, an evil we should be reporting everywhere.

Didn’t the journalists who wrote that article in Granma newspaper have references of the excesses of power many of these uniformed officers commit?

While it’s true there are honest people everywhere, I stand by Fico who, ashamed one day in October, asked to resign, so he can dedicate himself to farming and planting flowers in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality.

