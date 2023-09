By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week, as the new school year began, the Matraca illustrators gave priority to a reflection on the state of primary education in Cuba. They give us a glimpse of the past and present teaching methods and student attitudes.

On the way to schoolsky, you must arrive ontimesky.

The New School Year

Teacher, why is what happened on July 11, 2021, not in our Cuban History book?

Thirty years later.

Thanks for everything!

Diaz Canel, Asshole!

Year 65 of the Revolution. PAROLE

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times