The Basis of Everything

HAVANA TIMES – In one of the meetings with his ministers, Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel maintained that “the lemon was the base of everything” and in a longing tone he recalled the times when you could get a lemonade almost anywhere on the island.

In the president’s words, lemons can make almost any drink taste good, but unfortunately they have become difficult to obtain, just like guarapo juice has virtually disappeared despite the fact that Cuba is a producer of sugar cane.

However, along with the president’s laments, it should be noted that it has been precisely the government’s agricultural policies that have diminished production, promoted the importation of food products and discouraged private initiative, leading to the juice stands he misses being a thing of the past.