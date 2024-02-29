The Cuban Government’s Desire to “Correct Distortions”

and kickstart the economy in 2024

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

By Benjamin Noria

HAVANA TIMES – Today, I was rereading page 2 of the Cuban newspaper Granma dated December 21, 2023, the column titled: “Breaking inertia so the economy can grow requires correcting distortions.”

It deals with: The government’s projections to correct errors and kickstart the economy in 2024, presented by Manuel Marrero, Prime Minister of Cuba, in December 2023.

In the fifth paragraph it stated that: “The central government and its institutions noted it is evident that the capacities have not been adequately articulated to exercise control in the implementation of policies and activities related to the economy and services, and these are issues that we have to transform in 2024.” Furthermore, he said that “a strengthened Ministry of Economy is needed, one that exercises its true function and removes those that have separated it from its main activity.”

Now, I believe it is not the grandiose and demagogic speeches that will change the country’s economy, but freedom of expression, a free market economy, freedom of the press, and other civil and political rights that guarantee democracy in a country.

If we look closely, there’s is the same old speech every year, and Cuba has remained in the same conditions for 65 years of revolution, less noticeable when others have picked up the government’s tab. The only precautions and measures taken by the Cuban government are to maintain power and not to change the economic system or develop the country.

How tiresome and burdensome are the leaders who make up the Cuban government. They truly bore with the same words over and over again. They are as repetitive as parrots.

Reluctantly, starting in 2022, they agreed to the creation of small and medium-sized private businesses and gave the green light to self-employment because they had no other choice if they wanted to mitigate the effects of the existing shortages and calm the people who still feel discontent.

The Cuban government is increasingly crushed by discredit. There has been no economic strategy that has worked for them. They are leading the country to economic suicide. However, it seems to not matter to them because they continue to walk in the same steps of their stupidities and aberrations.

As long as they remain in power, the winds will not be favorable to realize the right to happiness of the Cuban people. They are repellent to prosperity and dry up everything they touch with their hands. Retrograde minds and a distorted ideology conspire against progress. It is impossible for anything to grow under these circumstances. It will not be easy to move the nation forward under a misguided and corrupt mafia-like group that refuses to give up power and the luxuries they live with.

What’s needed for the abusive and oppressive leaders of the Cuban government is a character like that of the adventures of Zorro who, with his whip, demands justice for the people.

