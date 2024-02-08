The Cuban Government’s Storytellers

The Cuba that contradicts the government’s storytellers. Havana photo be Juan Suarez

By Benjamin Noria

HAVANA TIMES – A news item in the official Granma newspaper dated February 2, 2024, informed that Alejandro Gil, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, was removed from his posts. In his place Joaquín Alonso Vázquez, the current President of the Central Bank of Cuba was appointed.

The game pretending to make people believe that Alejandro Gil is to blame for the failure of the 2021 economic reforms and all the vain strategies that the Cuban government has employed to try to save the economy, is nothing more than another fanciful, creative and cunning story of the government’s storytellers.

Today, Cuba is a country overshadowed by a long-lasting dictatorship and a deep economic crisis.

In the current phase, the Cuban government has transferred public monopolies to private monopolies to favor groups of accomplices and front people of the regime’s leaders. They have emptied the State’s coffers. It is a regime of ruffians, kleptomaniacs and mythomaniacs that have the country in a state of coma.

Thanks to the unscrupulous use and control over the island’s mass media, they have been able to manipulate the population during 65 years in power and transmit the information they want the people to know.

Lies and misinformation are so ingrained that many government journalists are resigned to accept that their writings are based on that concept. The Cuban government routinely uses lies making it seem that life of Cuba since 1959 has been like that of a novel.

In this country lies are transformed into truth and there is a smuggling of lies in all the government media as if it were reality itself.

Public life has gone from the real to the invented. The stories that the Cuban government recreates day by day have designed each person and each process. Few people are able to realize whether they have lived a fiction or if their life has been the fruit of politicians’ fantasy.

While the Cuban government leaders are useless as politicians, they are exceptional as fiction writers and storytellers. That is what has kept them in power for so many years. If they had to depend on political ability they wouldn’t earn a peso.

They are like storytellers who handle facts with excellence in order to make their readers gravitate. The Cuban government does not care about economic, cultural, or social progress. They only care about staying in power and they have achieved this by adulterating reality through stories recreated by fantasies.

Where else in the world is anyone going to believe that Alejandro Gil was the one who provoked the worsening of the crisis by making bad decisions during the implementation of strategies to lift the economy? However in Cuba’s fantasyland, everything will always be credible, thanks to the storytellers who rule the country with literary mastery.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.