The Day of Love and Friendship in Cuba

HAVANA TIMES – This week we have dedicated our drawings to the Day of Love and Friendship. A February 14th that has a special connotation in Cuba amid the debate on the Family Code.

These debates have generated heated controversies due to the intention of the document to welcome new concepts and be more inclusive than the current one.

Several experts have pointed out that it is an advanced and diverse code that includes more rights and provides more protection to all members of society.

From our team we wish a Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone hoping they can enjoy the company of those they love.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times