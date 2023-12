By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – What can we expect on the table for Christmas and New Years? At the moment they offer us the fear of attacks by Florida gunmen and aliens.

I never know what is easier to go missing at this time of year: Hope or pork?

I knew we wouldn’t have meat for the 31st but… without rice, without sugar, without…

Wow Vladimir… We haven’t seen each other since I graduated as a nuclear engineer at the “Lumumba” in Moscow.

What did one pea say to the other? I stayed…

The President and First Lady

Dreams of reason produce monsters.

Long Live the Year of the End. Where did I make a mistake?

Finally there are some eggs at HOME.

