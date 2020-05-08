The Gasoline Problem in Venezuela is Critical

By Yiya

HAVANA TIMES – The fuel supply that arrives in the country through other international agreements outside of the sanctions of the US government, is administered by the state security forces, especially by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).

This military body guards, operates, monitors, the fuel supply in service stations “selectively” in the Covid 19 pandemic process, but also abuse of power is part of its work.

Running over and violating citizen’s rights and illegally selling such fuel in dollars, is for them a very profitable business, while thousands and thousands of people spend 3 to 4 days in a line to see if they can fill the tank of their vehicle because they don’t have dollars.

With their false claim of revolutionary dedication and self-denial, they intend to defend the nation.