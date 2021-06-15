The Ignacio Case: ¿Cuba’s savior?

By Xel2 (El Toque)

Design by Janet Aguilar

HAVANA TIMES – This week we draw about Ignacio Gimenez, the supposed Cuban-Spanish lawyer who announced that he would unseat the Cuban government on June 4th. Since the beginning of this year, he offered a timeline of how he would leave them penniless after winning several lawsuits in foreign courts.

As expected, Gimenez did not appear on the announced day and was the target of ridicule and memes from Cuban Internet users.

This character recalls the ancient vendors who from town to town offered different elixirs, promising miraculous cures. The terrible thing is that more than a few believed him, and a few others continue to worship this false prophet.

This matter of someone who presents himself as the savior seemed bittersweet to us, so we believed that he deserved these drawings.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

I am Ignacio.

¡Dear, I’m going out to buy some cigarretes!

Wow! Everything is lost… the baseball players… the dollars… that Ignacion guy… food, cigarettes… shame… It’s a disaster.

Saint Ignacio

…It’s never lie, nor violate ethical principles…

