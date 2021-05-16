The Indiscriminate Felling of Trees in Havana (Cartoons)

Design by Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The indiscriminate felling and pruning of trees in many areas of Havana, which for several weeks began to be reported by users in different parts of the capital, is the theme of this edition.

The official cause is the start of the hurricane season and the needed preparations. However, the situation has exposed the dubious procedures and the disrespect for nature on the part of those who are executing these actions without control.

In a proactive way, citizens have organized themselves (in groups on Facebook, for example) to raise awareness and warn about it. From our space we make a call to take care of the lungs of the city, especially in urban spaces, and to encourage a culture of greater respect for the environment.

Happy Sunday,

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

They told me to cut the problems at the roots.

The best way to make a statement is by doing.

Public opinion.

The best way to make is statement is by action. By Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

See more from Cuba here on Havana Times.