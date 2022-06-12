The Summit of the Americas in Cartoons

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we have drawn on the Summit of the Americas that just took place in Los Angeles, California. The meeting was marked by the controversial decision of the hosts not to invite the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela for being anti-democratic states.

The official theme of the event was emigration, but the media focus was on the political polarization that exists in the region. Another notorious absence was that of Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). He announced that he would not participate in the Summit if they did not invite all the governments and he kept his word; although he sent his foreign minister for him.

The Cuban State did not allow civil society representatives who were invited to the Summit side events to board their flights to participate. On the other hand, Cuban government defenders did not have their US visas approved.

In the end, a good part of the representatives of Cuban civil society in exile did participate made themselves felt and denounced the violations of human rights in Cuba.

Here, we will continue drawing our most immediate reality.

Greetings and happy Sunday.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

I am fed up!

Summit of the Americas, Los Angeles, 2022.

Ha Ha Ha…

Summit of the Americas. Coronilla Airline.

Freedom for Cuba

We must invent some type of scandal in the social networks, but this already…

