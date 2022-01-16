The Trials of Cuba’s July 11th Protest Prisoners

HAVANA TIMES – This week our drawings reflect the trials of the July 11th political prisoners. Six months after the events, we are seeing rigged judicial processes in which long sentences are requested for those who protested peacefully.

In the courts, only one family member is allowed to pass for each defendant and convincing evidence on the defense’s behalf, such as videos, has been dismissed due a to lack of “technical support” in the courtrooms.

In this environment, citizen initiatives have emerged to show solidarity with the prisoners and their families, publicize these injustices, and demand greater media visibility. An example of this is the hashtag #EFECubreLosJuicios, which pressured the Spanish EFE news agency to comment on the matter.

Among the many arbitrary actions of these days, was the arrest of an entire family that was going to witness a trial and of a political activist, as well as the confiscation of their phones.

While we wait for the outcome of the trials (because the sentences seem to come signed from above), we will keep you informed of our immediate reality.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

